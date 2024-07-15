Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 570.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 574.4 and closed at 570.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 580.35, while the low was 548.2. The market capitalization stood at 183,221.55 crore. The 52-week high and low were 580.35 and 174.12 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 598,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.36% and is currently trading at 557.20. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have surged by 208.90% to reach 557.20, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.91%
3 Months27.02%
6 Months38.17%
YTD45.1%
1 Year208.9%
15 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1574.18Support 1542.23
Resistance 2593.07Support 2529.17
Resistance 3606.13Support 3510.28
15 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 2.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16886 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 598 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹570.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 580.35 & 548.2 yesterday to end at 555.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

