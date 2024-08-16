Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Finance Corp opened at ₹485 and closed at ₹482.55, with a high of ₹488.1 and a low of ₹479. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹159922.93 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹580.35 and ₹200.52, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 201,033 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹496, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹484.6
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹488.98 & second resistance of ₹493.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹498.38. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹498.38 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 1.28% and is currently trading at ₹490.80. Over the past year, the shares have surged by 129.43% to reach ₹490.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.58%
|3 Months
|2.43%
|6 Months
|11.52%
|YTD
|26.67%
|1 Year
|129.43%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|488.98
|Support 1
|479.58
|Resistance 2
|493.32
|Support 2
|474.52
|Resistance 3
|498.38
|Support 3
|470.18
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹590.0, 21.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13119 k
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹482.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹488.1 & ₹479 yesterday to end at ₹484.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.