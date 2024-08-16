Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Surge in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 2.35 %. The stock closed at 484.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Finance Corp opened at 485 and closed at 482.55, with a high of 488.1 and a low of 479. The company's market capitalization stood at 159922.93 crore. The 52-week high and low are 580.35 and 200.52, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 201,033 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:35 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹496, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹484.6

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has surpassed the first resistance of 488.98 & second resistance of 493.32 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 498.38. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 498.38 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 1.28% and is currently trading at 490.80. Over the past year, the shares have surged by 129.43% to reach 490.80. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.58%
3 Months2.43%
6 Months11.52%
YTD26.67%
1 Year129.43%
16 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1488.98Support 1479.58
Resistance 2493.32Support 2474.52
Resistance 3498.38Support 3470.18
16 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 590.0, 21.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4444
    Buy3332
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13119 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹482.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 488.1 & 479 yesterday to end at 484.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

