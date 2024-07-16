Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹561.95 and closed at ₹555.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹566.45, while the low was ₹553.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹184,112.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹580.35 and ₹174.12, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 765,087 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹569.0, 1.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 765 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹566.45 & ₹553.35 yesterday to end at ₹557.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend