Thu Jul 18 2024 09:25:48
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock plummets in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock plummets in trading today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 549.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.4 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 560, reached a high of 561.7, and a low of 546.05 before closing at 557.9 on the last day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 181,307.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was at 580.35, and the low was at 176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 245,316 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:30:55 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹542.4, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹549.4

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has broken the first support of 543.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 536.75. If the stock price breaks the second support of 536.75 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:17:14 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has dropped by -0.75% and is currently trading at 545.30. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have gained 207.49%, reaching 545.30. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months25.24%
6 Months37.23%
YTD43.64%
1 Year207.49%
18 Jul 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1558.8Support 1543.15
Resistance 2568.05Support 2536.75
Resistance 3574.45Support 3527.5
18 Jul 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 3.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:19:17 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16562 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹557.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 561.7 & 546.05 yesterday to end at 549.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

