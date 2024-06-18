Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stocks plummet as investors sell off

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹506 and closed at ₹503.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹511.8, and the low was ₹500.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹168239.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹559.5 and ₹155.44, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1003436 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, along with an increase in open interest for Power Finance Corp, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price is at ₹507.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹502.95 and ₹514.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹502.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 514.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹510.50. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have seen a significant gain of 217.35% to reach ₹510.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.48%
|3 Months
|26.31%
|6 Months
|23.71%
|YTD
|33.31%
|1 Year
|217.35%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|514.5
|Support 1
|502.95
|Resistance 2
|518.95
|Support 2
|495.85
|Resistance 3
|526.05
|Support 3
|491.4
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 2.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹165.6
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹569.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1003 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹511.8 & ₹500.05 yesterday to end at ₹503.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend