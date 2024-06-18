Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stocks plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 18 Jun 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 509.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.65 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 506 and closed at 503.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 511.8, and the low was 500.05. The market capitalization stood at 168239.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 559.5 and 155.44, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1003436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:44 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest increased by 8.04%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, along with an increase in open interest for Power Finance Corp, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹507.65, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹509.8

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price is at 507.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 502.95 and 514.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 502.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 514.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.14% and is currently trading at 510.50. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have seen a significant gain of 217.35% to reach 510.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.11% to 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.48%
3 Months26.31%
6 Months23.71%
YTD33.31%
1 Year217.35%
18 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1514.5Support 1502.95
Resistance 2518.95Support 2495.85
Resistance 3526.05Support 3491.4
18 Jun 2024, 08:35 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 2.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23983 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1003 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹503.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 511.8 & 500.05 yesterday to end at 503.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

