Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹548 and closed at ₹549.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹557 and the low was ₹534.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹180,680.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹580.35 and the 52-week low was ₹176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 365,242 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹569.0, 3.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹557 & ₹534.1 yesterday to end at ₹547.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend