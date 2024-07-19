Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 549.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 547.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 548 and closed at 549.4 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 557 and the low was 534.1. The market capitalization stood at 180,680.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 580.35 and the 52-week low was 176.2. The BSE volume for the day was 365,242 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 3.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16752 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 365 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹549.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 557 & 534.1 yesterday to end at 547.5. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

