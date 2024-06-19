Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened and closed at ₹509.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹512.7, while the low was ₹504.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,513.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹559.5, and the 52-week low was ₹155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 392,805 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Power Finance Corp's share price dropped by 0.34% to reach ₹505.85, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. While companies like Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Shriram Finance are declining, Muthoot Finance is seeing an increase in its share price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7291.45
|-39.8
|-0.54
|8190.0
|6190.0
|450617.44
|Power Finance Corp
|505.85
|-1.75
|-0.34
|559.5
|156.56
|166935.56
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1454.2
|-1.1
|-0.08
|1459.95
|997.4
|122196.43
|Shriram Finance
|2797.0
|-32.45
|-1.15
|2840.0
|1451.8
|105109.25
|Muthoot Finance
|1758.2
|6.55
|0.37
|1810.2
|1166.45
|70584.99
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Power Finance Corp, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has broken the first support of ₹503.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹500.1. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹500.1 then there can be further negative price movement.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.41% today, trading at ₹509.70. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp's shares have gained 221.77%, reaching ₹509.70. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.52%
|3 Months
|30.47%
|6 Months
|24.22%
|YTD
|32.71%
|1 Year
|221.77%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|511.9
|Support 1
|503.8
|Resistance 2
|516.3
|Support 2
|500.1
|Resistance 3
|520.0
|Support 3
|495.7
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 2.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹165.6
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹569.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 392 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹512.7 & ₹504.65 yesterday to end at ₹509.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend