Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Shares Plummet as Investors React to Poor Financial Results

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 507.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened and closed at 509.8 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 512.7, while the low was 504.65. The market capitalization stood at 167,513.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 559.5, and the 52-week low was 155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 392,805 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, Power Finance Corp's share price dropped by 0.34% to reach 505.85, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. While companies like Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Shriram Finance are declining, Muthoot Finance is seeing an increase in its share price. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7291.45-39.8-0.548190.06190.0450617.44
Power Finance Corp505.85-1.75-0.34559.5156.56166935.56
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1454.2-1.1-0.081459.95997.4122196.43
Shriram Finance2797.0-32.45-1.152840.01451.8105109.25
Muthoot Finance1758.26.550.371810.21166.4570584.99
19 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 17.93%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Power Finance Corp, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:38 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹503.55, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹507.6

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has broken the first support of 503.8 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 500.1. If the stock price breaks the second support of 500.1 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.41% today, trading at 509.70. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp's shares have gained 221.77%, reaching 509.70. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.52%
3 Months30.47%
6 Months24.22%
YTD32.71%
1 Year221.77%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.9Support 1503.8
Resistance 2516.3Support 2500.1
Resistance 3520.0Support 3495.7
19 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 2.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24634 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 392 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹509.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 512.7 & 504.65 yesterday to end at 509.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.