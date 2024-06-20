Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹509.1 and closed at ₹507.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹511.05, while the low was ₹494.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹164674.99 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹559.5 and ₹156.56 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 353,410 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹511.05 & ₹494.4 yesterday to end at ₹507.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend