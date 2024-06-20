Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 507.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 509.1 and closed at 507.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 511.05, while the low was 494.4. The market capitalization stood at 164674.99 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 559.5 and 156.56 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 353,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24523 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹507.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 511.05 & 494.4 yesterday to end at 507.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

