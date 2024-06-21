Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 499.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 495.1 and closed at 499.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 495.1 and the low was 478. The market capitalization stood at 158,899.82 crore. The 52-week high and low were 559.5 and 156.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 837,058 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1491.27Support 1474.07
Resistance 2501.73Support 2467.33
Resistance 3508.47Support 3456.87
21 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 8.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25656 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 837 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹499.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 495.1 & 478 yesterday to end at 499.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

