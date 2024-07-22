Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹546.95, reached a high of ₹552, and a low of ₹532.15 before closing at ₹547.5. The market capitalization was ₹176,241.84 crore with a 52-week high of ₹580.35 and a 52-week low of ₹176.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 366,596 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|546.48
|Support 1
|527.03
|Resistance 2
|558.97
|Support 2
|520.07
|Resistance 3
|565.93
|Support 3
|507.58
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹569.0, 6.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 366 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹552 & ₹532.15 yesterday to end at ₹534.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend