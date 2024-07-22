Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -2.46 %. The stock closed at 547.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 546.95, reached a high of 552, and a low of 532.15 before closing at 547.5. The market capitalization was 176,241.84 crore with a 52-week high of 580.35 and a 52-week low of 176.2. The BSE trading volume for the day was 366,596 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1546.48Support 1527.03
Resistance 2558.97Support 2520.07
Resistance 3565.93Support 3507.58
22 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 6.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15939 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 366 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹547.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 552 & 532.15 yesterday to end at 534.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.