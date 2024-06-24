Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹481.5 and closed at ₹481.9. The stock reached a high of ₹487.7 and a low of ₹472.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was ₹159,889.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹559.5 and the 52-week low was ₹156.56. The BSE volume for the day was 373,209 shares traded.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest decreased by -39.38%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Power Finance Corp indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp stock's low price today was ₹472.55 and the high price was ₹487.70.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.76% lower than yesterday
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Finance Corp traded up to 12 AM is 13.76% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹483.9, indicating a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend supported by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend accompanied by higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp reached a peak of 487.7 and a low of 478.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price went above both the hourly resistances of 480.9 and 482.65, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|487.7
|Support 1
|478.5
|Resistance 2
|492.3
|Support 2
|473.9
|Resistance 3
|496.9
|Support 3
|469.3
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|495.99
|10 Days
|493.04
|20 Days
|486.66
|50 Days
|446.66
|100 Days
|431.65
|300 Days
|367.08
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Finance Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹481.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹487.7 & ₹472.55 yesterday to end at ₹481.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.