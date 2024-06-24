Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 481.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 481.5 and closed at 481.9. The stock reached a high of 487.7 and a low of 472.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company was 159,889.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 559.5 and the 52-week low was 156.56. The BSE volume for the day was 373,209 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:12 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.62%; Futures open interest decreased by -39.38%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Power Finance Corp indicates that the current upward trend may be slowing down. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp stock's low price today was 472.55 and the high price was 487.70.

24 Jun 2024, 12:48 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.76% lower than yesterday

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Finance Corp traded up to 12 AM is 13.76% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 483.9, indicating a decrease of 0.42%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A positive price trend supported by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend accompanied by higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 12:35 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp reached a peak of 487.7 and a low of 478.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price went above both the hourly resistances of 480.9 and 482.65, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1487.7Support 1478.5
Resistance 2492.3Support 2473.9
Resistance 3496.9Support 3469.3
24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days495.99
10 Days493.04
20 Days486.66
50 Days446.66
100 Days431.65
300 Days367.08
24 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp Short Term and Long Term Trends

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Finance Corp share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹481.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 487.7 & 472.55 yesterday to end at 481.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

