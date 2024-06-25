Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹481.5 and closed at ₹481.9. The high for the day was ₹489.2 and the low was ₹472.55. The market capitalization was ₹160,731.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹559.5 and ₹156.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 591,692 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 591 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹489.2 & ₹472.55 yesterday to end at ₹481.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend