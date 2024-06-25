Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 25 Jun 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 481.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 481.5 and closed at 481.9. The high for the day was 489.2 and the low was 472.55. The market capitalization was 160,731.37 crore. The 52-week high and low were 559.5 and 156.56 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 591,692 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25150 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 591 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹481.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 489.2 & 472.55 yesterday to end at 481.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

