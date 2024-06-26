Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 26 Jun 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 487.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock had a slight decrease on the last trading day with an open price of 488.65 and a close price of 487.8. The high for the day was 490.65 and the low was 480. The market capitalization stood at 159,576.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 559.5 and 158.48, respectively. The BSE volume was 706,940 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1489.43Support 1478.88
Resistance 2495.27Support 2474.17
Resistance 3499.98Support 3468.33
26 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 554.5, 14.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23921 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 706 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹487.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 490.65 & 480 yesterday to end at 487.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.