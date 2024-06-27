Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock surges on positive trading day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹481.5 and closed at ₹483.55. The high for the day was ₹486.25 and the low was ₹479.1. The market capitalization was ₹158371.8 crore. The 52-week high was ₹559.5 and the 52-week low was ₹158.48. The BSE volume for the day was 189072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹488.8, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹480
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹484.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹488.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹488.97 then there can be further positive price movement.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has dropped by -0.50% and is currently trading at ₹477.60. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have seen a significant increase of 188.70% to ₹477.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.85%
|3 Months
|15.84%
|6 Months
|24.75%
|YTD
|25.47%
|1 Year
|188.7%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|484.48
|Support 1
|477.38
|Resistance 2
|488.97
|Support 2
|474.77
|Resistance 3
|491.58
|Support 3
|470.28
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹554.5, 15.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23193 k
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹483.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹486.25 & ₹479.1 yesterday to end at ₹483.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.