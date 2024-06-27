Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 1.83 %. The stock closed at 480 per share. The stock is currently trading at 488.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 481.5 and closed at 483.55. The high for the day was 486.25 and the low was 479.1. The market capitalization was 158371.8 crore. The 52-week high was 559.5 and the 52-week low was 158.48. The BSE volume for the day was 189072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹488.8, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹480

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has surpassed the first resistance of 484.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 488.97. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 488.97 then there can be further positive price movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has dropped by -0.50% and is currently trading at 477.60. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have seen a significant increase of 188.70% to 477.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.85%
3 Months15.84%
6 Months24.75%
YTD25.47%
1 Year188.7%
27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1484.48Support 1477.38
Resistance 2488.97Support 2474.77
Resistance 3491.58Support 3470.28
27 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 554.5, 15.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23193 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹483.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 486.25 & 479.1 yesterday to end at 483.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

