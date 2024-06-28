Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 480 per share. The stock is currently trading at 479.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 478 and closed at 480 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 491.95 and the low was 476.65. The market capitalization of the company is 158,355.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 559.5 and 158.48 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 419,613 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 554.5, 15.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy2223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23018 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 419 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹480 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 491.95 & 476.65 yesterday to end at 480. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

