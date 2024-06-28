Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹478 and closed at ₹480 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹491.95 and the low was ₹476.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,355.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹559.5 and ₹158.48 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 419,613 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹554.5, 15.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 419 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹491.95 & ₹476.65 yesterday to end at ₹480. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.