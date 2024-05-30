Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 517.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 513.65 and closed at 517.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 524.5, while the low was 508.35. The market capitalization stood at 168288.6 crore. The 52-week high was 521.35 and the low was 137.76. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 1,004,070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.23% to reach 511.10 today. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 251.99% to also reach 511.10. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.08% to reach 22,704.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.79%
3 Months27.1%
6 Months55.47%
YTD33.32%
1 Year251.99%
30 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1519.72Support 1504.12
Resistance 2529.83Support 2498.63
Resistance 3535.32Support 3488.52
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 1.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25124 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1004 k.

30 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹517.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 524.5 & 508.35 yesterday to end at 517.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

