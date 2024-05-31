Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Slips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 501.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499.65 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 511.45 and closed at 509.95. The high for the day was 515.75 and the low was 497.25. The market capitalization stood at 165450.51 crore. The 52-week high was 524.5 and the low was 137.76. The BSE volume for the day was 545507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 30.3%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Finance Corp indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

31 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹499.65, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹501.35

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price is at 499.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 492.73 and 511.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 492.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 511.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 1.58% and is currently trading at 509.25. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have gained 242.96%, reaching 509.25. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.11%
3 Months22.55%
6 Months49.43%
YTD30.8%
1 Year242.96%
31 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1511.68Support 1492.73
Resistance 2523.32Support 2485.42
Resistance 3530.63Support 3473.78
31 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 3.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22755 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 545 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹509.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 515.75 & 497.25 yesterday to end at 509.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

