Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 279.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 279.95 and closed at 279.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 284.7 and the low was 274.4. The market capitalization stands at 262,788.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 293.3 and 160.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 908,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.09%
3 Months25.08%
6 Months54.22%
YTD19.25%
1 Year72.29%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹282.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹279.55

Power Grid stock is currently priced at 282.55, with a 1.07% increase in value. This represents a net change of 3.

01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹279.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Grid BSE had a trading volume of 908,886 shares with a closing price of 279.55.

