Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹279.95 and closed at ₹279.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹284.7 and the low was ₹274.4. The market capitalization stands at ₹262,788.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹293.3 and ₹160.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 908,886 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Mar 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.09%
|3 Months
|25.08%
|6 Months
|54.22%
|YTD
|19.25%
|1 Year
|72.29%
01 Mar 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹282.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹279.55
Power Grid stock is currently priced at ₹282.55, with a 1.07% increase in value. This represents a net change of ₹3.
01 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹279.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Power Grid BSE had a trading volume of 908,886 shares with a closing price of ₹279.55.