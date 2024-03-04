Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 287.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price TodayPremium
Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Grid opened at 287.8 and closed at 287.65. The high for the day was 289.95 and the low was 286.05. The market capitalization stood at 266741.32 crore. The 52-week high for Power Grid was 293.3 and the 52-week low was 160.95. The BSE volume for the day was 25051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:04:45 AM IST

Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹287.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Grid BSE had a volume of 25051 shares with a closing price of 287.65.

