Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Power Grid stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 287.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Power Grid opened at ₹287.8 and closed at ₹287.65. The high for the day was ₹289.95 and the low was ₹286.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹266741.32 crore. The 52-week high for Power Grid was ₹293.3 and the 52-week low was ₹160.95. The BSE volume for the day was 25051 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:04:45 AM IST
