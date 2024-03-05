Active Stocks
Mon Mar 04 2024 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.10 -1.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 353.80 3.50%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,137.00 0.57%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,643.95 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 294.45 2.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 286.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price TodayPremium
Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 287.95 and closed at 286.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 297.05, while the low was 287.95. The market capitalization stood at 273,856.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 293.3 and 160.95, respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 974,803 shares for Power Grid on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST

Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹294.45, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹286.9

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the stock price is 294.45, with a net change of 7.55 and a percent change of 2.63. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06:01 AM IST

Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹286.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Grid BSE had a volume of 974,803 shares with a closing price of 286.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie