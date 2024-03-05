Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day

Power Grid stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 286.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹287.95 and closed at ₹286.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹297.05, while the low was ₹287.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹273,856.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹293.3 and ₹160.95, respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 974,803 shares for Power Grid on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:00:11 AM IST
05 Mar 2024, 08:06:01 AM IST
