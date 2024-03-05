Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹287.95 and closed at ₹286.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹297.05, while the low was ₹287.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹273,856.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹293.3 and ₹160.95, respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 974,803 shares for Power Grid on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.