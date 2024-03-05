Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 286.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 294.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 287.95 and closed at 286.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 297.05, while the low was 287.95. The market capitalization stood at 273,856.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 293.3 and 160.95, respectively. The BSE saw a trading volume of 974,803 shares for Power Grid on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹294.45, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹286.9

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the stock price is 294.45, with a net change of 7.55 and a percent change of 2.63. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value.

05 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹286.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Grid BSE had a volume of 974,803 shares with a closing price of 286.9.

