Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility
LIVE UPDATES

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 294.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price TodayPremium
Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock on the last day opened at 292.45, reached a high of 295.4, and closed at 294.45, with a low of 289.75. The market capitalization stood at 274088.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 297.05 and 164.06, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 317,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:55:58 AM IST

Power Grid Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:47:50 AM IST

Power Grid share price update :Power Grid trading at ₹290.45, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹294.95

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is 290.45, which represents a decrease of 1.53% or a net change of -4.5. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:39:56 AM IST

Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.53%
3 Months24.81%
6 Months54.67%
YTD24.37%
1 Year73.16%
06 Mar 2024, 09:09:59 AM IST

Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹294.7, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹294.45

The current price of Power Grid stock is 294.7 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:01:50 AM IST

Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹294.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Grid on BSE had a volume of 317,094 shares with a closing price of 294.45.

