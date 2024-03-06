Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Power Grid stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 294.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 290.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock on the last day opened at ₹292.45, reached a high of ₹295.4, and closed at ₹294.45, with a low of ₹289.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹274088.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹297.05 and ₹164.06, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 317,094 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.