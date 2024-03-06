Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock on the last day opened at ₹292.45, reached a high of ₹295.4, and closed at ₹294.45, with a low of ₹289.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹274088.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹297.05 and ₹164.06, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 317,094 shares.
The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is ₹290.45, which represents a decrease of 1.53% or a net change of -4.5. This indicates a slight decline in the stock value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.53%
|3 Months
|24.81%
|6 Months
|54.67%
|YTD
|24.37%
|1 Year
|73.16%
The current price of Power Grid stock is ₹294.7 with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Power Grid on BSE had a volume of 317,094 shares with a closing price of ₹294.45.
