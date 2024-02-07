Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plunge as Market Volatility Takes Toll

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) had an open price of ₹284.75 and a close price of ₹282.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹284.75 and a low of ₹272.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Power Grid is ₹255,162.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹289.45 and ₹157.88 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 700,720 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.93%
|3 Months
|18.62%
|6 Months
|51.41%
|YTD
|15.62%
|1 Year
|68.47%
As of the current data, the Power Grid stock price is ₹272.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.5 in the stock price.
On the last day of Power Grid BSE volume, there were 700,720 shares traded, with a closing price of ₹282.75.
