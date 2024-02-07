Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plunge as Market Volatility Takes Toll

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 274.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) had an open price of 284.75 and a close price of 282.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 284.75 and a low of 272.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Power Grid is 255,162.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 289.45 and 157.88 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 700,720 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.93%
3 Months18.62%
6 Months51.41%
YTD15.62%
1 Year68.47%
07 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹272.85, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹274.35

As of the current data, the Power Grid stock price is 272.85. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5 in the stock price.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹282.75 on last trading day

On the last day of Power Grid BSE volume, there were 700,720 shares traded, with a closing price of 282.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!