Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plummet as Demand Dwindles

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 274.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. had an open price of 272.85 and a close price of 274.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 274.35 and a low of 267.05. The company has a market capitalization of 249,209.68 crore and a 52-week high of 289.45 and a 52-week low of 157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 831,445 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹267.95, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹274.35

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is 267.95. There has been a percent change of -2.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.4. Overall, this data suggests that the Power Grid stock has experienced a decline in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹274.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Power Grid was 831,445 shares, and the closing price of the stock was 274.35.

