Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 3.08 %. The stock closed at 267.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Grid's stock opened at 273.35 and closed at 267.95. The stock's high for the day was 287.85, while the low was 271. The market capitalization of Power Grid is 256,882.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 289.45, and the 52-week low is 157.88. On the BSE, a total of 2,520,919 shares of Power Grid were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹267.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Power Grid shares traded on the BSE was 2,520,919 shares. The closing price of these shares was 267.95.

