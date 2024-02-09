Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹273.35 and closed at ₹267.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹287.85, while the low was ₹271. The market capitalization of Power Grid is ₹256,882.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹289.45, and the 52-week low is ₹157.88. On the BSE, a total of 2,520,919 shares of Power Grid were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.