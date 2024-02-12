Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Plummets as Trading Takes a Hit

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Grid opened at ₹278.8 and closed at ₹276.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹279.5, while the lowest price was ₹268.95. The market capitalization of Power Grid is currently at ₹253,999.49 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹289.45 and a low of ₹157.88. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,451,088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid is currently trading at a spot price of 267.65. The bid price stands at 263.5, with a bid quantity of 7200. The offer price is 263.65, with an offer quantity of 10800. The stock's open interest is 67291200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Power Grid stock shows that the stock price is ₹268.35. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|17.21%
|6 Months
|49.0%
|YTD
|15.09%
|1 Year
|71.01%
The current data of Power Grid stock shows that the stock price is ₹273.1. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹3.1.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,451,088 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹276.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!