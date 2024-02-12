Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Plummets as Trading Takes a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 273.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Grid opened at 278.8 and closed at 276.2. The highest price reached during the day was 279.5, while the lowest price was 268.95. The market capitalization of Power Grid is currently at 253,999.49 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 289.45 and a low of 157.88. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,451,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Power Grid February futures opened at 269.55 as against previous close of 269.2

Power Grid is currently trading at a spot price of 267.65. The bid price stands at 263.5, with a bid quantity of 7200. The offer price is 263.65, with an offer quantity of 10800. The stock's open interest is 67291200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Power Grid share price update :Power Grid trading at ₹268.35, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹273.1

The current data of Power Grid stock shows that the stock price is 268.35. There has been a percent change of -1.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.75, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 4.75.

12 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months17.21%
6 Months49.0%
YTD15.09%
1 Year71.01%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹273.1, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹276.2

The current data of Power Grid stock shows that the stock price is 273.1. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.1, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 3.1.

12 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹276.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,451,088 shares. The closing price for the stock was 276.2.

