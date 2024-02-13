Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 270.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Power Grid saw an open price of 273.55 and a close price of 273.1. The stock reached a high of 275.9 and a low of 266.15 during the day. The market capitalization for Power Grid is currently 251,209.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 289.45, while the 52-week low is 157.88. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 994,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:22 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹268.2, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹270.1

The Power Grid stock price is currently at 268.2. It has experienced a decrease of -0.7% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -1.9.

13 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Power Grid February futures opened at 265.4 as against previous close of 266.25

Power Grid, with a spot price of 265.35, is currently being traded at a bid price of 261.9 and an offer price of 262.15. The bid quantity stands at 3600 while the offer quantity is 10800. The open interest for Power Grid is at 64148400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:55 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Power Grid share price update :Power Grid trading at ₹266.05, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹270.1

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that its price is 266.05. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, which means the stock has decreased by 4.05.

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.45%
3 Months16.32%
6 Months47.4%
YTD13.95%
1 Year68.33%
13 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹270.1, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹273.1

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is 270.1. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of 3 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹273.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Power Grid was 994,362 shares. The closing price for the stock was 273.1.

