Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

Power Grid Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Power Grid saw an open price of ₹273.55 and a close price of ₹273.1. The stock reached a high of ₹275.9 and a low of ₹266.15 during the day. The market capitalization for Power Grid is currently ₹251,209.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹289.45, while the 52-week low is ₹157.88. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 994,362 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Power Grid stock price is currently at ₹268.2. It has experienced a decrease of -0.7% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -1.9.
Power Grid, with a spot price of 265.35, is currently being traded at a bid price of 261.9 and an offer price of 262.15. The bid quantity stands at 3600 while the offer quantity is 10800. The open interest for Power Grid is at 64148400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Grid stock shows that its price is ₹266.05. There has been a percent change of -1.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, which means the stock has decreased by ₹4.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.45%
|3 Months
|16.32%
|6 Months
|47.4%
|YTD
|13.95%
|1 Year
|68.33%
The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is ₹270.1. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Power Grid was 994,362 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹273.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!