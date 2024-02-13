Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stocks plummet as trading takes a nosedive

Power Grid Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Power Grid saw an open price of ₹273.55 and a close price of ₹273.1. The stock reached a high of ₹275.9 and a low of ₹266.15 during the day. The market capitalization for Power Grid is currently ₹251,209.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹289.45, while the 52-week low is ₹157.88. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 994,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.