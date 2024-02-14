Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plunge on Negative Trading Day

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) had an open price of ₹269.8 and a close price of ₹270.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹270.6 and a low of ₹264.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Power Grid is ₹251,488.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹289.45, while the 52-week low is ₹159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 376,687 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the stock of Power Grid Corporation of India reached a low price of ₹266.95 and a high price of ₹270.25.
The spot price of Power Grid is currently at 267.3. The bid price stands at 263.6 with a bid quantity of 3600. On the other hand, the offer price is 263.75 with an offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Power Grid is 62038800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is ₹267.9, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -2.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.46%
|3 Months
|15.52%
|6 Months
|47.38%
|YTD
|13.93%
|1 Year
|66.82%
The current data shows that the stock price of Power Grid is ₹270.4. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.11. The net change in the stock price is 0.3.
On the last day of trading, Power Grid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 376,687 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹270.1.
