Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plunge on Negative Trading Day

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) had an open price of ₹269.8 and a close price of ₹270.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹270.6 and a low of ₹264.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Power Grid is ₹251,488.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹289.45, while the 52-week low is ₹159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 376,687 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.