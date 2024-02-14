Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plunge on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Power Grid stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 270.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) had an open price of 269.8 and a close price of 270.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 270.6 and a low of 264.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Power Grid is 251,488.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 289.45, while the 52-week low is 159.34. The stock had a trading volume of 376,687 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of Power Grid Corporation of India reached a low price of 266.95 and a high price of 270.25.

14 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST Power Grid February futures opened at 265.1 as against previous close of 266.3

The spot price of Power Grid is currently at 267.3. The bid price stands at 263.6 with a bid quantity of 3600. On the other hand, the offer price is 263.75 with an offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for Power Grid is 62038800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Power Grid Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Power Grid share price update :Power Grid trading at ₹267.9, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹270.25

The current data for Power Grid stock shows that the price is 267.9, which represents a decrease of 0.87% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -2.35.

14 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.46%
3 Months15.52%
6 Months47.38%
YTD13.93%
1 Year66.82%
14 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹270.4, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹270.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Power Grid is 270.4. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.11. The net change in the stock price is 0.3.

14 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹270.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Grid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 376,687 shares. The closing price for the stock was 270.1.

