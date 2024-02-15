Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Surges as Trading Soars

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Power Grid stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.33 %. The stock closed at 270.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : The last day's open price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was 269.85, with a close price of 270.25. The stock had a high of 274.7 and a low of 266.95. The market capitalization for the company is 254,697.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 289.45, while the 52-week low is 159.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 507,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST Power Grid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.13%
3 Months19.07%
6 Months47.09%
YTD15.37%
1 Year69.71%
15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹273.85, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹270.25

The stock price of Power Grid has increased by 1.33% or 3.6. The current stock price is 273.85.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹270.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Power Grid Corporation of India was 507,215 shares. The closing price for the stock was 270.25.

