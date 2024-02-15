Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Surges as Trading Soars

Power Grid Share Price Today : The last day's open price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was ₹269.85, with a close price of ₹270.25. The stock had a high of ₹274.7 and a low of ₹266.95. The market capitalization for the company is 254,697.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹289.45, while the 52-week low is ₹159.34. The BSE volume for the stock was 507,215 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.13%
|3 Months
|19.07%
|6 Months
|47.09%
|YTD
|15.37%
|1 Year
|69.71%
The stock price of Power Grid has increased by 1.33% or ₹3.6. The current stock price is ₹273.85.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Power Grid Corporation of India was 507,215 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹270.25.
