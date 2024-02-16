Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 273.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 281.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (Power Grid) opened at 272.65 and closed at 273.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 283.25 and a low of 271.5 during the day. Its market capitalization is 261,812.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 289.45 and the 52-week low is 159.34. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 770,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹273.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Power Grid was 770,740 shares. The closing price for the stock was 273.85.

