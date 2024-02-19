Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -2.36 %. The stock closed at 281.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 274.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 282.15 and closed at 281.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 282.55 and the low was 273.25. The market capitalization stands at 255627.1 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 289.45 and the 52-week low is 159.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1034053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹281.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Grid BSE traded a volume of 1,034,053 shares with a closing price of 281.5.

