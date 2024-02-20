Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 274.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 275.35 and closed at 274.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 278.3, while the low was 273.5. The market capitalization of Power Grid stood at 257,115.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 289.45, and the 52-week low was 159.34. The BSE volume for the day was 468,314 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹274.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Grid BSE had a trading volume of 468,314 shares with a closing price of 274.85.

