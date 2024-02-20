Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹275.35 and closed at ₹274.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹278.3, while the low was ₹273.5. The market capitalization of Power Grid stood at ₹257,115.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹289.45, and the 52-week low was ₹159.34. The BSE volume for the day was 468,314 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST
