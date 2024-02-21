Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid trading up in today's market

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid opened at ₹278 and closed at ₹276.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹288.8 and a low of ₹278. The market capitalization stood at ₹267,810.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹289.45 and the 52-week low was ₹159.34. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,864,601 shares on the day.
Power Grid stock is currently priced at ₹287.95, showing a 4.16% increase in value. This represents a net change of 11.5 points.
