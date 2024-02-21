Hello User
Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid trading up in today's market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 276.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 287.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid opened at 278 and closed at 276.45 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 288.8 and a low of 278. The market capitalization stood at 267,810.89 crore. The 52-week high was 289.45 and the 52-week low was 159.34. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,864,601 shares on the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹287.95, up 4.16% from yesterday's ₹276.45

Power Grid stock is currently priced at 287.95, showing a 4.16% increase in value. This represents a net change of 11.5 points.

21 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹276.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Grid BSE had a volume of 1,864,601 shares with a closing price of 276.45.

