Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stocks Plummet as Investors Sell Off Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 282.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 282.25 and closed at 282.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 285.15, while the low was 279. The market capitalization stands at 262,463.04 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 289.45, and the 52-week low is 159.45. The BSE volume for the day was 715,767 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Power Grid share price Today :Power Grid trading at ₹282.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹282.55

The current price of Power Grid stock is 282.2, with a net change of -0.35 and a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid share price Live :Power Grid closed at ₹282.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Grid BSE had a trading volume of 715767 shares with a closing price of 282.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!