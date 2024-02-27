Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Surges in Positive Trading Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹283 and closed at ₹282.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹291.45 and the low was ₹282.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹267624.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹289.45 and the 52-week low was ₹159.45. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1266852 shares.

