Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Surges in Positive Trading Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹283 and closed at ₹282.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹291.45 and the low was ₹282.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹267624.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹289.45 and the 52-week low was ₹159.45. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1266852 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.14%
|3 Months
|23.94%
|6 Months
|54.42%
|YTD
|21.33%
|1 Year
|78.44%
The Power Grid stock is currently trading at ₹287.75, with a net change of 5.55 and a percent change of 1.97. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, the Power Grid BSE had a trading volume of 1,266,852 shares with a closing price of ₹282.2.
