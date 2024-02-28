Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid stock price went up today, 28 Feb 2024, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 287.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 292.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Stock Price Today

Power Grid Share Price Today : Power Grid's stock opened at 286.8 and closed at 287.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 293.3, while the low was 284.35. The market capitalization stood at 272042.66 crore. The 52-week high was 291.45 and the 52-week low was 160.95. The BSE trading volume for the day was 711,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

