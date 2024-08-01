Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid's stock opened at ₹349.6 and closed at ₹349.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹350.45, while the low was ₹342.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹324218.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹356.95, and the 52-week low was ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 228,439 shares traded.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 5.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 228 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹350.45 & ₹342.65 yesterday to end at ₹348.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend