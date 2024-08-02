Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid opened at ₹350.35 and closed at ₹348.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹362.3 and a low of ₹350.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹335,984.18 crore. The 52-week high for Power Grid is ₹356.95 and the low is ₹179.81. The BSE volume for the day was 1,481,076 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, August 2. According to him, these stocks – TVS Motor, Power Grid and NTPC – are technically placed to see a decent upmove.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.68
|Support 1
|353.48
|Resistance 2
|370.12
|Support 2
|345.72
|Resistance 3
|377.88
|Support 3
|341.28
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹331.0, 8.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 88.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1481 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹362.3 & ₹350.35 yesterday to end at ₹361.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend