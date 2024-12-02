Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹332.85 and closed slightly higher at ₹333.70. The stock reached a high of ₹332.85 and a low of ₹326.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹306,361.9 crore, it remains robust in the market. The stock's 52-week high is ₹366.20, while the low is ₹208.20. The BSE volume for the day was 362,633 shares.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 362 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹332.85 & ₹326.5 yesterday to end at ₹329.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend