Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹334.95 and closed at ₹333.1. The stock reached a high of ₹340.7 and a low of ₹334.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹313,802.37 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹362.3, and the low was ₹181.84. The trading volume on the BSE was 400,612 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 5.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 151 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.7 & ₹334.1 yesterday to end at ₹337.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend