Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at ₹329.35 and closed slightly higher at ₹329.6. The stock reached a high of ₹331.7 and a low of ₹326.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹304,920.3 crore, Power Grid has a 52-week high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹208.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 441,421 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹327.40. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 55.97%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.35%
|3 Months
|0.52%
|6 Months
|-2.9%
|YTD
|38.22%
|1 Year
|55.97%
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|331.27
|Support 1
|325.52
|Resistance 2
|334.48
|Support 2
|322.98
|Resistance 3
|337.02
|Support 3
|319.77
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹360.0, 9.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹232.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹426.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|4
|4
|Buy
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15969 k
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹329.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.7 & ₹326.2 yesterday to end at ₹328. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.