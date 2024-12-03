Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 329.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid Corporation opened at 329.35 and closed slightly higher at 329.6. The stock reached a high of 331.7 and a low of 326.2 during the session. With a market capitalization of 304,920.3 crore, Power Grid has a 52-week high of 366.2 and a low of 208.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 441,421 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Grid has decreased by 0.18%, currently trading at 327.40. Over the past year, Power Grid's shares have appreciated by 55.97%. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.35%
3 Months0.52%
6 Months-2.9%
YTD38.22%
1 Year55.97%
03 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1331.27Support 1325.52
Resistance 2334.48Support 2322.98
Resistance 3337.02Support 3319.77
03 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 360.0, 9.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 232.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 426.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7744
    Buy6556
    Hold2232
    Sell5566
    Strong Sell1111
03 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15969 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 441 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹329.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 331.7 & 326.2 yesterday to end at 328. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

