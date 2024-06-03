Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stock Surges in Trading Today

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Grid opened at ₹330.25, reached a high of ₹346.9, and a low of ₹325.45 before closing at ₹309.9. The market capitalization of Power Grid stood at ₹317,290.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹328.35 and the 52-week low was ₹172.54. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,001,981 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Futures trading higher by 10.32%; Futures open interest increased by 583.19%
A rise in futures price and increased open interest in Power Grid indicate a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Today's Price range
Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price today was ₹325.45 and the high was ₹346.90.
Volume traded till 12 AM is 268.96% higher than yesterday
The Power Grid volume traded by 12 AM has increased by 268.96% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹342.75, showing a 10.6% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 344.68 and 338.43 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 338.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 344.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.12
|Support 1
|340.27
|Resistance 2
|344.48
|Support 2
|338.78
|Resistance 3
|345.97
|Support 3
|337.42
Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|314.34
|10 Days
|316.57
|20 Days
|311.23
|50 Days
|290.87
|100 Days
|276.45
|300 Days
|240.62
Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Power Grid trading at ₹341, up 10.04% from yesterday's ₹309.9
Power Grid share price is at ₹341 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹318.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Power Grid closed at ₹309.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹346.9 & ₹325.45 yesterday to end at ₹309.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend