Power Grid share price Today Live Updates : Power Grid Stock Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 10.04 %. The stock closed at 309.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Grid opened at 330.25, reached a high of 346.9, and a low of 325.45 before closing at 309.9. The market capitalization of Power Grid stood at 317,290.1 crore. The 52-week high was 328.35 and the 52-week low was 172.54. The BSE volume for Power Grid was 1,001,981 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 10.32%; Futures open interest increased by 583.19%

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: A rise in futures price and increased open interest in Power Grid indicate a potential upward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 01:03 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price today was 325.45 and the high was 346.90.

03 Jun 2024, 12:45 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 268.96% higher than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The Power Grid volume traded by 12 AM has increased by 268.96% compared to yesterday, with the price at 342.75, showing a 10.6% increase. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 Jun 2024, 12:39 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 344.68 and 338.43 levels in the past hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 338.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 344.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.12Support 1340.27
Resistance 2344.48Support 2338.78
Resistance 3345.97Support 3337.42
03 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days314.34
10 Days316.57
20 Days311.23
50 Days290.87
100 Days276.45
300 Days240.62
03 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid Short Term and Long Term Trends

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Power Grid share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Jun 2024, 12:15 PM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid trading at ₹341, up 10.04% from yesterday's ₹309.9

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid share price is at 341 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 318.53. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 11:53 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 304.49% higher than yesterday

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Grid traded by 11 AM is 304.49% higher than yesterday, with the price at 341.3, up by 10.13%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 350.02 and 333.97 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 333.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 350.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1344.68Support 1338.43
Resistance 2348.12Support 2335.62
Resistance 3350.93Support 3332.18
03 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹309.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 346.9 & 325.45 yesterday to end at 309.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

