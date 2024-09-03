Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 337.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 338.15 and closed at 337.4. The stock reached a high of 339.9 and a low of 334.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 311,895.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were 362.3 and 181.84, respectively. A total of 254,686 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1338.9Support 1333.2
Resistance 2342.25Support 2330.85
Resistance 3344.6Support 3327.5
03 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 320.0, 4.58% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 217.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 390.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4556
    Buy6667
    Hold2221
    Sell6665
    Strong Sell1112
03 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11478 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 254 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹337.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 339.9 & 334.25 yesterday to end at 335.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

