Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹338.15 and closed at ₹337.4. The stock reached a high of ₹339.9 and a low of ₹334.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹311,895.75 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹362.3 and ₹181.84, respectively. A total of 254,686 shares were traded on the BSE.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Grid on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|338.9
|Support 1
|333.2
|Resistance 2
|342.25
|Support 2
|330.85
|Resistance 3
|344.6
|Support 3
|327.5
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹320.0, 4.58% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹217.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹390.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 254 k.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹339.9 & ₹334.25 yesterday to end at ₹335.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.