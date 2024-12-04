Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹324.95 and closed at ₹328, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹331.3 and a low of ₹324.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹306,594.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹211.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,269,489 shares for Power Grid.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹331.3 & ₹324.95 yesterday to end at ₹329.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend