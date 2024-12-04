Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Grid stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 328 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Grid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 324.95 and closed at 328, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 331.3 and a low of 324.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 306,594.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 366.2 and a low of 211.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,269,489 shares for Power Grid.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17245 k

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Grid Share Price Today Live: Power Grid closed at ₹328 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Grid Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 331.3 & 324.95 yesterday to end at 329.75. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

